Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Shares of MDB opened at $214.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.05.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 132.70% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $391,945.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,213,466.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $88,706.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,571 shares of company stock worth $21,693,799 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Mongodb by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mongodb by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mongodb by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Mongodb by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital increased its holdings in Mongodb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

