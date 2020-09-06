Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

Get Momo alerts:

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $15.50 on Friday. Momo has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Momo had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Momo in the second quarter worth $38,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Momo in the second quarter worth $49,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Momo in the second quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Momo by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Momo in the first quarter worth $208,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.