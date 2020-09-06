Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $23.00. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Momo has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Momo had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Momo’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momo during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Momo during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Momo by 24.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 246,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 47,892 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Momo by 25.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 77,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Momo by 106.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

