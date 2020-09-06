Moin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $305.00 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Moin has a total market cap of $29,074.96 and $305.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Moin

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,441,112 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

