Mizuho Upgrades FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) to “Buy”

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FANUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.40. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.