Mizuho Upgrades FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) to “Buy”

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FANUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.40. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

