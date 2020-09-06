Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NYSE MFG opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,977.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mizuho Financial Group (MFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.