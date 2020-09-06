Mizuho Downgrades SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) to Neutral

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020 // Comments off

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SMCAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

SMCAY opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.95.

About SMC CORP JAPAN/S

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

See Also: What does EPS mean?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for SMC CORP JAPAN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC CORP JAPAN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.