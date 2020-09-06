Mizuho Downgrades SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) to Neutral

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SMCAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

SMCAY opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.95.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

