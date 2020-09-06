MintCoin Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $6.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MintCoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000198 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

