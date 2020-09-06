Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.12 Per Share

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.12 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 636 ($8.31) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 646.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 600.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.46 million and a PE ratio of 4.98. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 420 ($5.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 682 ($8.91).

In other news, insider Alan Scott sold 197,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 643 ($8.40), for a total value of £1,266,710 ($1,655,180.97).

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

