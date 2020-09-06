Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.12 Per Share

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.12 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 636 ($8.31) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 646.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 600.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.46 million and a PE ratio of 4.98. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 420 ($5.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 682 ($8.91).

In other news, insider Alan Scott sold 197,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 643 ($8.40), for a total value of £1,266,710 ($1,655,180.97).

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

