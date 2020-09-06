Michael Robert Clancy Buys 1,000 Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$688,890.02.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$12.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.39 and a 1-year high of C$19.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0258 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.89.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

