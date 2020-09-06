Michael Gene Barnes Acquires 5,732 Shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes purchased 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $31,468.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,515,869 shares in the company, valued at $46,752,120.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 5,732 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $32,787.04.

On Thursday, August 27th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 11,710 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $66,512.80.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 11,710 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $65,927.30.

On Friday, August 21st, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 4,754 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $27,145.34.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 9,508 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $55,146.40.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 4,704 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $27,800.64.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 342 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $1,993.86.

On Friday, June 26th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 12,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $69,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 19,236 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $110,799.36.

On Monday, June 22nd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,545 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $14,786.45.

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $5.39 on Friday. Tiptree Inc has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

