Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Sells $57,270.00 in Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $57,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,040.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $663.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

