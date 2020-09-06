Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Short Interest Update

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 448,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,893,569. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of MTH opened at $93.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.89. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

