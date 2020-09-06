Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MNLO. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Ci Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of MNLO stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $231.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Menlo Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,702,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 105,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,071,000. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

