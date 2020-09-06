Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0102 on Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $305,484.77 and $578.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.60 or 0.00679453 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011096 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005296 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035899 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00622467 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000934 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

