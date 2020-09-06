Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.40 EPS

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) by GBX (1.40) (($0.02)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:MRO opened at GBX 115.55 ($1.51) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 102.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.88. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.40 ($4.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.56.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 131 ($1.71) target price (down from GBX 145 ($1.89)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.10 ($2.24).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

