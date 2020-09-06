Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 332.70 ($4.35).

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGGT. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 314 ($4.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 356 ($4.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of Meggitt stock opened at GBX 286.70 ($3.75) on Friday. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 701.80 ($9.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 291.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 335.54.

In related news, insider Alison Goligher acquired 3,000 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,670 ($11,328.89). Also, insider Caroline Silver acquired 5,000 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £15,150 ($19,796.16). Insiders purchased 8,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,898 in the last quarter.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.