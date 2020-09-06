Megacoin (MEC) Market Cap Achieves $187,414.69

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Megacoin has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $187,414.69 and approximately $22.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00467125 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 78.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011912 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000700 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,088,291 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

