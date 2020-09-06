Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,944,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 157,175 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $158,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 977,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,207 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.74. 5,813,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,724. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $142.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

