MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEDIF. Pi Financial lowered shares of MediPharm Labs to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Mackie lowered MediPharm Labs to a hold rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

MediPharm Labs stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. MediPharm Labs has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to Canadian licensed cultivators of cannabis for selling cannabis oil, formulations, and derivatives under their own brand.

