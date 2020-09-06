Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) PT Raised to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close.

MDLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medallia from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

MDLA opened at $31.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. Medallia has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $6,236,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 706,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,029,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 11,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $313,864.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,790 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,897,701 shares of company stock worth $60,170,559 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Medallia by 301.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,984,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997,579 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medallia by 171.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,455,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medallia by 222.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,269 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medallia by 70.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,502,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Medallia in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,601,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

