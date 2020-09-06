Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,683,000 after buying an additional 97,118 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 152.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.48.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.73. 3,826,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,724. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $220.84.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

