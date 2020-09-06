MAX Exchange Token Market Capitalization Hits $198,434.50 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $198,434.50 and $7,603.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00051151 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00683843 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,279.70 or 0.99937096 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.25 or 0.01655164 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012321 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00133189 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000955 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 359,861,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

