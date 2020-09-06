Matrix AI Network Market Capitalization Achieves $5.00 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 109.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and $67,232.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 80.9% against the US dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, HADAX and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00468129 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 79.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000700 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, CoinEgg, Ethfinex, Gate.io, DDEX, IDEX, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

