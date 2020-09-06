Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,525,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 289,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 1.35% of Masco worth $157,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Masco by 234.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Masco by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,026 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Masco by 131.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,773,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Masco by 124.5% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,352,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,940 shares of company stock worth $5,533,286 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

