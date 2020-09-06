MarketAxess Holdings Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

MKTX opened at $454.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $504.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.69. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.50. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $13,662,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

