Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $695.43 million, a PE ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,512,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 461.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

