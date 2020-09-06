Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS stock opened at $166.44 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $143.95 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $52,453,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,877,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,703,000.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.