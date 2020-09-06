Macy’s (NYSE:M) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.73.

Shares of M opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.53. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Macy’s by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,675,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,840,000 after buying an additional 2,570,853 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,557,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,840,000 after purchasing an additional 319,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,134,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,455,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,267 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 5,366.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,771,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

