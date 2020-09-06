Lundin Petroleum AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Petroleum AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNDNF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Danske raised shares of Lundin Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Lundin Petroleum stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $23.38. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62. Lundin Petroleum has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $34.30.

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

