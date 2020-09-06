Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $460.00 at BTIG Research

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $355.00 to $460.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $342.30.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $361.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.14. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

