Lululemon Athletica inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.95 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $8.95 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $361.41 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.18 and its 200 day moving average is $271.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after acquiring an additional 721,636 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,326,266,000 after acquiring an additional 419,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $544,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.