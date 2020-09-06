London Co. of Virginia Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $233,120,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2,515.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,118 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.88. 8,856,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

