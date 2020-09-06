London Co. of Virginia Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,777 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.84 on Friday, reaching $343.98. 7,771,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,295,881. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.58 and a 200 day moving average of $304.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

