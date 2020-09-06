London Co. of Virginia Takes $94,000 Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 556.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 109,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 908,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 252,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 861.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 778,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IGT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered International Game Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Union Gaming Research lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

NYSE IGT traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $11.37. 2,218,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,561. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

