London Co. of Virginia Sells 59,167 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 59,167 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.06% of Corning worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.05. 5,445,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.53 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $33.86.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.