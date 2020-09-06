London Co. of Virginia Sells 272,638 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 272,638 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.81. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

