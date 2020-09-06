London Co. of Virginia Lowers Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 161,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock worth $19,743,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,119. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.16. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $291.09. The company has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Argus lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.44.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

