London Co. of Virginia Lowers Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Amgen were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amgen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 115.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.40. 2,909,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,595. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.74 and a 200 day moving average of $229.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

