London Co. of Virginia Buys New Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 91.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in International Game Technology by 112.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. 2,218,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,561. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.89. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.61 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded International Game Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.