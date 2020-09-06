LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.40% of LogMeIn worth $16,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 173,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOGM. ValuEngine cut LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.72. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.95 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

