LockTrip (LOC) Price Reaches $0.43

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00004144 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $6.36 million and $12,928.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

