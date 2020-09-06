Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LOB. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $941.59 million, a P/E ratio of 148.06 and a beta of 1.32. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $24.08.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.34 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 73,327 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,502,470.23. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 21,200 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $409,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 177,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,713 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 45.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

