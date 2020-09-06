Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,716 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 2.30% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $18,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the first quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 2,947.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 72.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 112.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

BATRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $30.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

