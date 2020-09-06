Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Ci Capital restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of CALT opened at $22.47 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $28.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legend Biotech (CALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.