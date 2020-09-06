Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 258.78 ($3.38).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGEN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 263 ($3.44) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 242 ($3.16) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 204.30 ($2.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 217.42. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.93 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 2,139 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £4,556.07 ($5,953.31). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 842 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £1,869.24 ($2,442.49). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,861 shares of company stock valued at $828,211.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

