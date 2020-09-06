Lambda Trading Down 32.5% Over Last Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $17.77 million and $12.55 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi, Hotbit and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00115776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00044267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00222152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.54 or 0.01579270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000298 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00166053 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,095,335 tokens. Lambda's official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim .

The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bilaxy, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

