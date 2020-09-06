Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.99. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $125,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 49.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth $142,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth $199,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.