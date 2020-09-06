L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRLCY. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L OREAL CO/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90. L OREAL CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $183.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

