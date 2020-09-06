L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Short Interest Down 14.2% in August

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,830,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 30th total of 19,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 142.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 971,470 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of L Brands by 5.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 425,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the second quarter worth $118,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LB shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $30.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $31.93.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

